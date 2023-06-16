Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Putting the Pressure on King Charles III for a Larger Home

Kristyn Burtt
With Prince Andrew digging in his heels about staying in Royal Lodge despite his financial woes, King Charles III might have a real estate debacle on his hands. It seems that Prince William and Kate Middleton, who had their eyes on the Duke of York’s home, are done with living in smaller quarters at Adelaide Cottage. 

“The Palace originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers,” an insider told OK! magazine. “The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there.” With Andrew “adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge,” Kate and William have to make other plans. 

With only four bedrooms, Adelaide Cottage doesn’t provide “room to facilitate an office or hold more than a few guests at a time.” With “other properties not opening up for them” (cough, cough Royal Lodge), the couple and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, will have to be patient while King Charles figures out what his next family real estate move is. 

BBC royal expert Jennie Bond thinks Kate and William can hang in there because they already have other spacious options to retreat to on weekends. “Of course, they still have the apartment at Kensington Palace, and they have a large house in Norfolk (Anmer Hall) … so they are well acquainted with a grand lifestyle, and perhaps living in a relatively normal four-bedroom house (surrounded by thousands of acres of wonderful Windsor estate countryside) isn’t such a bad option,” she explained. The Prince and Princess of Wales might want to set their sights on another royal property, though, because Prince Andrew is sticking to his 75-year Royal Lodge lease no matter what his older brother says.

Kate Middleton

