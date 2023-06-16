Christy Turlington’s Daughter Grace Burns Makes Her Runway Debut & She’s Just as Fierce as Her Mama

From Cindy Crawford‘s daughter Kaia Gerber to Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni Klum, many of the daughters of iconic 90s supermodels have now followed in their mom’s footsteps. Most recently, another name has officially joined the list: Christy Turlington‘s daughter Grace Burns.

On June 14, Burns made a fierce runway debut at the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Florence, Italy. On the runway, the 19-year-old stunned in a white Victoria Beckham dress with flowy open sleeves with black piping and a cinched-in ruched waist down the center. The figure-hugging dress was then paired with a black sheer lace jumpsuit underneath, a black clutch with gold details and black leather peep-toe heels.

As for her glam, Burns rocked a tight slicked-back bun, glowy skin and dark red lips. From the videos of her walking, anyone can tell how confident and powerful she was walking down the runway. We’re sure Turlington is a proud mom right now!

Following the show, Burns took to Instagram to celebrate the moment and thank everyone involved. “Thank you thank you thank you @edward_enninful @britishvogue @luisaviaroma @piergiorgio for putting the biggest smile on my face!!!!!” she wrote, alongside a gallery of videos and photos of the big day.

“I feel so grateful to have had this perfection of an experience as my first show and to have been blessed by the hands of @sammcknight1 and @patmcgrathreal !” she continued. “Just thinking about all the people who made this possible and wish I could hug each and every one of you! xxxx”

In the last two photos, Burns posted two selfies of her backstage at the show in full glam. In the second shot, the similarity to her supermodel mom is almost uncanny! Related story Kate Moss's Lookalike Daughter Lila Raids Her Mom's Closet — But There's One Thing She Can't Steal

Prior to her runway debut, Burns had been slowly getting into modeling with shoots for Pop Mag, Muse Magazine, HOMME girls, and a few others. We can’t wait to see what she gets up to next!

Before you go, click here to see all of the models who’ve walked down the runway pregnant!

