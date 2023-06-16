Gwyneth Paltrow’s Lookalike Daughter Apple Just Rewore the Divisive Punk Dress She Wore to the Oscars in 2002

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s daughter Apple Martin is recreating one of her mom’s many iconic red carpet moments all from the comfort of her closet. The 50-year-old Goop founder and actress took to Instagram on Thursday to answer questions from fans on her story and responded to one query asking, “Does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?”

Her answer was a photo of her 19-year-old daughter wearing the same Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the 2002 Academy Awards. The dress, which was a controversial choice for Paltrow at the time due to its goth-forward aesthetic, features a sheer bodice and taffeta skirt.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin playing dress up with her Alexander McQueen dress that she wore to the 2002 Oscars pic.twitter.com/8WcxJNkcY3 — Eboni🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) June 15, 2023

The gown caught a lot of backlash from critics who, according to Today, called it everything from an “unflattering, figure-flattening goth getup” to a “fashion disaster” to “the worst dress ever.” In a 2013 post on her website Goop, Paltrow admitted she may have pushed the needle a little too far.

There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup. Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars,” she wrote.

However, by 2021, Paltrow seemed to have moved on from the criticism and defended the dress to Vogue. Related story Mary-Louise Parker Opens Up About the Main Reason She Doesn’t Get Botox & We Totally Get It

“Everybody really hated this by the way, but I think it’s kinda dope.” She added: “I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think at the time it was too goth… I think it sort of shocked people, but I like it.”

Paltrow’s daughter is the eldest of her two children that she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. They are also parents to 17-year-old son Moses.

Apple, who rarely makes public appearances aside from a few snaps on her mom’s Instagram, is slowly starting to find her place in the fashion industry after making her Paris Fashion Week debut at Chanel’s Haute Couture show at the start of the year. Looks like she will soon follow in her mom’s footsteps!

