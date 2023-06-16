Why Meghan Markle & Spotify Decided to ‘Part Ways’ Despite Success of Her Archetypes Podcast

If you’re a fan of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, you know that one of her passion projects this past year was her chart-topping Spotify podcast Archetypes. In the episodes, Markle would open up about her experiences dealing with stereotypes, get expert advice from professionals, and talk to some incredible A-list guests (including Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and many others).

But, despite the initial success of the project, and the fact that it won the coveted Gracie Award, Deadline just announced Markle and Prince Harry‘s Archwell Audio has decided to “part ways” with Spotify and not renew the show for a second season.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the two companies shared in a joint statement together on Thursday.

So why did the partnership come to an end? Looking at the couple’s and Spotify’s latest news, we can quickly find some reasons.

First of all, in April, Markle signed with talent agency William Morris Endeavor (or WME for short). Markle’s new representation, which includes WME’s CEO Ari Emanuel, hoped to focus on “building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships and more.” Given the new team, it’s no wonder they started rethinking all of the Duchess’ deals and where to find the best possible homes for their content.

As for the Spotify side, recent company layoffs of around 400 of its 6,600 employees in January, and another 200 in June, indicated that their budget, especially in the podcasting division, would be facing some major shakeups. As a reminder, Markle’s initial deal with the music platform was reportedly around $18 million for the first season. Related story Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour Invite Snub Was Expected for This Relatable Reason

“We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify’s workforce,” Spotify’s Head of Podcast Business Sahar Elhabashi said in a statement on the company’s blog earlier this month.

Looks like this partnership, however successful to begin with, was too good to last.

