Hilarie Burton & Jeffrey Dean Morgan Looked So Chic With Their Matching Silver Tresses at Tribeca Film Festival

Hilarie Burton and her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, couldn’t look any cuter together while they walked the red carpet at The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York on Tuesday. The dynamic duo not only snuggled closely while the photographers snapped their pictures, but they also shared stunning silver hairstyles that looked so chic.

The Grimoire Girl: Creating an Inheritance of Magic and Mischief author wore an elegant white dress paired with gold sandals while Morgan kept it simple with an all-black ensemble. Burton’s long, wavy hair showed off the sparkling silver roots as it cascaded down her back. He kept his gray locks slicked back, but his neatly trimmed beard was on full display. They both looked so happy to be sharing such a special moment together.

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 13, 2023 in New York City.

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival.

The 40-year-old One Tree Hill alum embraced her natural gray hair earlier this year and shared the results with her Instagram fans. “Mama got her silver done!! It had been ages since I’d done anything to my hair,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m parenting. Working. Who has the time?? But growing out gray is kinda a bitch.” She called upon celebrity hairstylist Amanda Winters to make her look like a “hot witch” and that is exactly what she delivers — Burton looks so confident in her sexy silver era.

Even her hubby approved with a sweet comment below her selfie. He wrote,” “Looks good lady. X,” but he wasn’t done because he added in a second comment, “Keep looking at first photo… sparkle going on there. I see it. Charlatan up to no good sparkle!” We love it when as silver king supports (and flirts with) his shining silver queen!

