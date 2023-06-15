Donald Trump’s Elite Post-Indictment Dinner Gave an Unbothered View of His Loyal Supporters

After being arraigned on federal charges, most people might sit quietly with family and close friends after such an overwhelming day, but not Donald Trump. The former president made sure he was back in at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, drumming up financial support for his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday night.

Not only was the wealthy crowd unbothered by charges against Donald Trump, but they were also “all energized to send President Trump back to the White House” by donating over $2 million to his campaign, according to Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung and CNBC. The donors were wined and dined with the former president’s “favorite meals, including crab cakes and burgers” — nothing to see here, just 37 felony charges. What’s even more astonishing is that “supporters had to raise or donate $100,000 toward his 2024 run for the White House” to even get an invite to the exclusive event.

Donald Trump reportedly thinks people want to volunteer their time to get him back in the White House. https://t.co/fDXEf4D1Op — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 9, 2023

While Donald Trump had no problem drawing attendees, CNBC noted that “these donors lack the notoriety of previous Trump backers.” He has fewer Republican Party bold-faced names joining him at the dinner table, but there are still plenty of loyal — and rich — backers who want to see him return to the Oval Office. Businessman Stan Pate openly shared his support for the controversial politician with a very public Facebook message. He wrote, along with his snapshot at the event, “My message to President Trump this evening at Bedminster ‘Damn the Torpedoes, Full speed ahead’!”

Despite the downturn in support from prominent GOP members, Donald Trump is still considered the frontrunner for the nomination. The primaries are still months away, and some dates might even conflict with Donald Trump’s federal court appearances, but that probably won’t bother his voter base one bit.

