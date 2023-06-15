Court Documents Revealed Just How Much It Cost for Priscilla Presley to Walk Away From Fighting Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though the final agreement over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate was supposed to be confidential, more details have emerged about the deal reached between Riley Keough and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley. It seems there was a certain price that made the former wife of Elvis Presley walk away from contesting her late daughter’s trust.

With Keough now the sole trustee of her mom’s estate, Priscilla will receive a $1 million lump-sum payment, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. Curiously, that information is redacted throughout most of the 95-page filing, but there just happened to be one line that wasn’t obscured: the final payment details. In addition to the million-dollar payoff, Priscilla will also receive $400,000 to cover her “legal fees and costs” for a case that she brought to the court’s attention to begin with. That amount seems like a very generous offer.

Keough’s lawyer, Justin Gold, already alluded to the possibility that Priscilla was motivated by money to begin with. “In settling the claims pending in Priscilla’s Petition, the parties are saving significant legal fees by avoiding litigation, and they are likewise avoiding the spectacle of intra-family litigation that would have been inimical to Lisa’s wishes and not in the best interests of the family,” he wrote. According to the Daisy Jones & the Six star’s attorney, Priscilla “was going to charge a trustee fee” and Keough is not taking any money to run the trust for her and her half-sisters, 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

This litigation will likely not mend fences between Keough and Priscilla in the wake of Lisa Marie’s death. The legal move “shocked” Keough when her grandmother filed the court documents just days after Lisa Marie’s memorial. It’s going to take a long time to heal those wounds, especially when the family is still mourning the loss of their loved one.

