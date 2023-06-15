Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Melania Trump Might Be Surprised to Hear That Donald Trump Publicly Gushed About Her in the Wake of His 2nd Indictment

Kristyn Burtt
Philip May, Prime Minister Theresa May, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at No.10 Downing Street. 04 Jun 2019 Plus Icon
Donald Trump, Melania Trump Fred Duval/MEGA.
Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
President Donald Trump hugs first lady Melania Trump after she introduced him during a campaign rally outside Raymond James Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump talks with the traveling press as first lady Melania Trump waits near Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. They flew together on Marine One to Andrews Air Force Base but are traveling on different planes to campaign separately. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Cleveland Ohio, USA, 18th July, 2016 Future First Lady Melania Trump gets a hug and kiss from her husband Presidential candidate Donald Trump after she gave an address to the Republican National Nominating Convention from the podium in the Quicken Sports Arena Credit: Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch /IPX
8 Times Melania Trump Looked Absolutely Miserable on Camera 8 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s always a lot of discussion around Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage because they seem like they are off in their own universes and only come together when a photo opportunity presents itself. However, the former president’s latest legal troubles may have brought out a softer side — he was actually gushing about his wife in public. 

On Republican pal Roger Stone’s WABC radio show on Sunday, via the Independent, Donald Trump went into bragging mode when the political host asked how Melania was handling his recent chaos. Calling her a “terrific” and “very beautiful person,” the former president made sure to mention that “she made a tremendous amount of money when she was very successful as a model.” That’s all expected banter from Donald Trump, but it’s what he said next that likely surprised Melania if she heard the interview — the proud praise was rather shocking.

“And in a very low-key way, she doesn’t care that much. She’s got an attitude that’s amazing. She’s got a tremendous heart,” he continued. “But she takes things for what they are and she’s just a very confident person. She doesn’t need things like some people, they’re always pushing themselves out there – she’s the opposite.” He then reminded The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution author that Melania is a Trump team player by adding, “She’s hurt when the family’s hurt.”

‘The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution’ $5.99 on Amazon.com

That loving insight into their marriage is something Donald Trump rarely shares and it’s hard to know how authentic the sentiment truly is. The public has witnessed Melania swatting her husband’s hand away more times than we can count, and she’s been largely absent from the campaign trail. But Donald Trump promised, “People love her. They love the fact that she does not push herself out there. And she’s respected by everybody.” Donald Trump might be in hot water with the legal system, but he’s making sure he’s in Melania’s good graces.

Before you go, click here to see the best presidential love stories in U.S. history.

Barack Obama Michelle Obama Ronald Nancy Reagan Best Presidential Love Stories in U.S. History

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad