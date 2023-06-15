Lip Readers Decoded Celebrity Whispers & Caught Jennifer Lopez Arguing With Ben Affleck Along With Other Private Exchanges

Celebrity lip readers on TikTok have been using their skills to catch some moments the stars probably thought they could keep to themselves.

Nina Dellinger has amassed a following on TikTok for her videos decoding celebrity conversations between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck along with Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers, to name just a few.

When the world was speculating what Lopez and Affleck were allegedly arguing about at the 65th annual Grammy Awards back in February, Dellinger had the answer. Or at least a solid, well-informed guess. Dellinger speculated that Lopez, who appeared stern-faced and somewhat irritated with her new husband, told Affleck, “Prove it.”

In another video, Dellinger attempts to decode a viral seen-but-not-heard exchange between Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy on the floor of the House of Representatives after the California Republican lost his 14th bid for speaker. Dellinger guessed that McCarthy asked Gaetz, “Who has voted for me? Say it.”

In April, after cameras caught Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers chatting in the audience without mics, Dellinger weighed in on the exchange.

“[He’s] my type of person and so it’s so good to have him around full time,” Dellinger speculated Swift might have told the singer-songwriter. Commenters suggested Swift was likely talking about Jack Antonoff, her longtime collaborator.

Dellinger, 26, first learned she could lip-read at 16 years old and recently told The New York Times that she had no idea is would be such a phenomenon on TikTok. She has become careful about allowing the celebrities involved to retain some level of privacy by omitting key details. In a video analyzing a conversation between singer Olivia Rodrigo and her close friend Iris Apatow, she deliberately left out the name of the person Rodrigo seemed to say she was dating.

Another popular lip reader on TikTok, Krystin Kalvoy, refuses to interpret videos with too many personal details. She told The New York Times that she decided against unpacking the Lopez-Affleck exchange.

“The last thing I would want is to leak private moments,” said the 25-year-old who is hearing-impaired. “‘We want to know what’s going on? Is Ben drinking again?’ You don’t want to be the fuel to that fire.”

She did lip read one of Prince Harry’s conversations at his father’s Coronation but it didn’t dredge up any of the family drama viewers of the event were keeping a close eye on.

The ethical concerns that could with this new trend in pop culture analysis are not lost on these TikTokers but, for Kalvoy, lip reading is a vital part of her daily life. She’s simply tapping into a skill that she needs to get by in daily life.

