Netflix Might Be Leaning Fully Into the Royal Family Feud by Choosing a Very Specific Premiere Date for Meghan Markle’s Suits

Netflix has been a comfortable home for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and now, the streaming network has no problem leaning into the royal family feud when it comes to promoting one of their shows. The studio executives decided to launch all nine seasons of Suits on a day that is very important to King Charles III — and it’s a slightly shady move.

The online network is dropping the complete series on June 17, which just happens to be the same day as Trooping the Colour aka King Charles’ public birthday celebration. We don’t know whether it’s a calculated or coincidental move since Netflix announced the news in late May — before the public even knew that the Sussexes were reportedly not invited to the royal event.

Meghan played Rachel Zane for seven seasons on the series, and even though Queen Elizabeth II reportedly encouraged her to continue her acting career, she retired from Hollywood after her engagement to Harry. “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she shared in a BBC News special. “It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

Trooping the Colour isn’t a big deal here in the U.S., but it’s certainly going to be a celebratory event in the U.K. since it marks King Charles’ first birthday in his new role. As for Harry and Meghan, their next project from Archewell Productions will air on Netflix sometime this summer. The Heart of Invictus docuseries will follow athletes preparing for the games and, perhaps, give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Harry and Meghan once again.

