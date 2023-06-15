Kim Cattrall Says She Didn’t Lean Into Her ‘Late-Blooming Sexuality’ Until This Key Age

After years of seeing Kim Cattrall play the overly-sexual Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, we couldn’t help but associate the actress with this sexually confident and awakened persona. Cattrall in real life, however, had quite a different experience.

“I had sort of a late-blooming sexuality,” the actress said about her dating life in her early 40s during a live taping of the New York Times‘ Modern Love podcast at the Tribeca Film Festival, per People. “So for me, at that period of time, I was in a relationship where experimentation was readily available, and it was fun.”

Cattrall then went on to talk about her intimacy journey with her longtime partner of seven years, Russell Thomas.

“It’s asking for what you want,” she said of sex and intimacy at an older age. “It’s showing what you want. Most men don’t have a clue — not the anatomy. They know that. But what in particular works for you? And most women, they’re too nervous, too anxious, or they haven’t done their homework to find out what feels good.”

Taking a page from Samantha’s book, Cattrall stated, “Sexuality is not just about having babies, not just about getting off, it’s expressing something in a very intimate way.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 14: Russell Thomas and Kim Cattrall attend “Modern Love With Kim Cattrall” premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

“It’s hard work. It’s not easy,” she continued. “People feel that it’s something that happens, and you’re lucky. Luck is where preparation meets an opportunity.” Related story Stacy London's Next Chapter Is All About Helping Women Thrive Through Menopause

Cattrall continued, “For me, I am less romantic about it or sensual about it. I feel that it is continuing to work and push and progress and ask and reveal for as long as you’re alive.” We’re taking notes!

Most recently, Cattrall made headlines when Variety announced that she would be making a short surprise cameo in the second season of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That… Samantha Jones are her sexy adventures live on!

Before you go, click here to see the celebrity couples who’ve shared steamy details about their sex life.

