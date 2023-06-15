Kim Kardashian is not giving up on love just yet and has some key criteria for her ideal boyfriend. During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder broke down all the things she wants in a man, including one key requirement — no heavy baggage. “I have enough,” the mom-of-four noted.

Anyone familiar with her dating history will understand why Kardashian is looking for a drama-free relationship this time around. Kardashian filed for divorce from the father of her children, Kanye West, in 2021 after six years of marriage which ignited a year of public insults from West towards Kardashian, her family and many in her inner circle.

Pete Davidson, who Kardashian dated from October 2021 to August 2022, was often a recipient of West’s jabs so, needless to say, Kardashian has had enough relationship turmoil to last a lifetime. No heavy baggage isn’t her only non-negotiable, though. In fact, Kardashian has a laundry list of non-negotiables when it comes to manifesting her future partner.

“[I need him to] protect me [and] fight for me. Good hygiene and that is a given so I should maybe take that off,” Kardashian said while reading off her phone. “[He should be] calm. No mom or dad issues. [I want someone] patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me [and] successful.”

Good teeth also made the list. “Teeth are, like, one of my biggest turn-ons. The straighter, the hornier I will get. I am just kidding — but not kidding,” she joked in the episode. “Also, no balding. But then I don’t know … if I am in love then I will rub your bald head. But we are just talking about our perfection list.”

The KKW Beauty founder also wants someone “spontaneous” and “fun” who is beloved by her family and, most importantly, her kids. Kardashian is a mom to daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, who she shares with West, 46. Related story Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Just Shared the Movie-Worthy Moment When They First Met

“Someone that can be a role model for my kids — especially someone my boys can look up to,” she added.

Is all that too much to ask for? Well, hopefully not because the list did not end there. In a post-credits scene, Kardashian had more to say.

“[I like someone who is] smart, kind and has great manners. I want to love their scent even after the gym. [He should be able] to read a room. We could get facials together and laser,” she shared. “[He should] have their own s—t going on but also adaptable. Respect to others especially when no one is watching.”

If all these requirements add up to a man that’s suitable for a billionaire businesswoman then the rest of us should start taking notes!

