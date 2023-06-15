Calista Flockhart Proves Style Has No Expiry Date as She Rewears Stunning Bright Yellow Ralph Lauren Skirt

When it comes to what celebrities wear to red carpets, we know a lot of work goes into making them look picture-perfect. From stylists to makeup artists and hairstylists, making sure a celeb looks carpet-ready can really take a village. So, when we see a celeb chooses to recycle some item of clothing on the carpet –be it a skirt, dress, or blazer– we know they wanted to send a message along with it too. Among the messages, of course, is how sustainable it is to rewear clothes and how timeless style can truly be.

Most recently, actress Calista Flockhart proved just that as she rewore a stunning bright yellow Ralph Lauren skirt to the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere on June 14.

The Ally McBeal alum, who attended the premiere in support of her longtime husband Harrison Ford, looked gorgeous as she paired the skirt with an off-the-shoulder black bodysuit, golden hoop earrings and soft glam makeup.

US actor Harrison Ford and his wife actress Calista Flockhart arrive to the Los Angeles premiere of Lucasfilm’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, on June 14, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Following her appearance, Flockhart’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, revealed that the statement yellow piece was a rewear from 1999. “Calista Flockhart heading to the Los Angeles premiere of #IndianaJones in the same golden yellow @ralphlauren skirt she wore to the Emmys in 1999,” the stylist shared on Instagram alongside a boomerang of the actress moving the skirt from side to side. “Cherish and rewear your clothes people! 😉😊💛💛💛💛💛💛💛”

Looking back at pictures from the 1999 Emmys, Flockhart wore the piece in a completely different way and made it work just as much. On the carpet, she rocked the skirt with a white button-down that was tied in the midriff to show off her toned physique. She then paired the ensemble with a gold mini bag, soft glam makeup and dark pink lips. Looking at these two looks next to each other, it’s hard to know which combination we love the most!

Calista Flockhart during The 51st Annual Emmy Awards – Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

In the past few months, Flockhart has been attending many premieres to support Ford’s new movie. At the Cannes Film Festival, for example, the two made us swoon as they walked hand-in-hand and shared some sweet glances on the star-studded carpet.

At the event, the actress wore a timeless halter Zuhair Murad gown, who described the creation as a “black tulle gown with velvet trim and bow detailing.” She then kept her hair down in soft waves framing her face and paired the chic ensemble with Chopard jewelry. Ford also looked chic in a classic black tux.

We can’t wait to see these two continue to rock the carpet in the press tour ahead!

