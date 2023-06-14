Khloé Kardashian Made Everyone’s Jaws Drop With These Sunkissed Bikini Photos for Good American

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Like her sister, Khloé Kardashian just teased a new release for her brand Good American — and it’s as gorgeous as you’d expect!

On June 14, the Strong Looks Better Naked author shared quite a few headline-making snapshots of herself modeling her gorgeous new swimwear line for Good American. She shared one of the viral photos with the caption reading, “My Blue Crush Moment… Drops Tomorrow.”

In the photo, we see Kardashian showing off her toned physique and sunkissed skin in a gold and black swimsuit as she sits over a surfboard. (And there are quite a few more sensational pics of her modeling this metallic ensemble!)

Around a day before, Kardashian gave fans another sneak peek at a vibrant two-piece swimsuit. She shared the photo of her lounging on a surfboard in a figure-hugging pink and black bikini with the caption reading, “🩶Surfs Up 6.15 🩶.”

This collection is the newest addition to the Good American clothing line. Co-founded by Kardashian and one of the founding partners of SKIMS Emma Grede, the beloved brand sells everything from casual clothes, swimsuits, workout gear, and killer shoes.

Kardashian told InStyle in a previous interview that inclusivity was non-negotiable for her when creating the brand. “At one point in my life, I was a size 14 or 16 depending on the brand, which is very average in the United States. I’ve definitely been on the bigger end of the spectrum and on the smaller,” she said. “Everything is inclusive, whether it be swimming, athletic wear, denim, whatever it is. We want to offer in all sizes.”

