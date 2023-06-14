Kate Middleton Will Be Using This Little-Known Title During Her Royal Trip Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since King Charles III rose to the throne, so much has changed with Prince William and Kate Middleton — especially when it came to their royal titles. While most people know William and Kate as the Prince and Princess of Wales, but there is so much more. We’ve honestly lost track of how many times and royal roles Kate has now, but this little-known one is about to be in headlines everywhere when she and William go to Scotland in July 2023.

While insiders claimed Kate and William are ending their more lengthy royal tours due to wanting to stay with their children, it’s not putting a total pause on their royal trips. In fact, William and Kate are set to make an appearance in Scotland in July, per Mirror.

And while they’re there, they’ll be using their new titles: the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

Along with this Duchess title, Kate will also hold the titles of Countess of Carrick, Baroness of Renfrew, and Lady of the Isles, making it quite a powerful royal title.

Before Kate, the title actually belonged to the Queen Consort Camilla, who held the title for around 17 years.

Along with this title and Princess of Wales, Kate kept the title of Duchess of Cambridge despite moving up in the ranks, and also has the titles of Duchess of Cornwall, Colonel of the Irish Guards, and the Patron of Rugby, per Harper’s Bazaar.

