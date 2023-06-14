Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Personal Emails Reveal the Emotional Reason Why They’re Fighting So Hard Over Their Miraval Winery

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal battles in the wake of their divorce have been long and numerous, but nothing is as tumultuous as their case over their Château Miraval winery. The place that was supposed to be their forever home turned into a nightmare after they went their separate ways in 2016.

Jolie has already sold her 50% share in the property to the Stoli Group but that doesn’t mean their legal issues are over. The former couple has “dueling lawsuits” where Jolie alleges “alcohol abuse and financial control” and Pitt claims “vengeance and retribution,” according to a Vanity Fair profile on the case. However, the purchase of this property was originally one made of love and a place that Pitt hoped his six “kids could run free and not be subjected to the celebrity of Hollywood.”

Brad Pitt is facing yet another legal challenge in court. https://t.co/mg3thyAlJI — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 13, 2023

Yet five years after their split, and just before Jolie’s sale of Miraval to the Russian company, she wrote an emotional email to her ex that showed just how difficult life was behind the scenes. “Even now impossible to write this without crying,” Jolie wrote to Pitt in 2021. “Above all, it is the place we brought the twins [Vivian and Knox] home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory. A place…where I thought I would grow old…. But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family.”

It represented something different to each of them — a grounding place for their family for Jolie and a super successful investment for Pitt, who took the wine-making business very seriously. In the end, it became a symbol of their marital downfall mired in a mess of lawyers and legal documents. The disturbing domestic violence allegations from their 2016 plane ride ended the storied Hollywood romance of Brangelina, but Miraval still lingers in the background — a reminder of what they once represented as a couple before the darkness crept in.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.