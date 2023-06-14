Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Announced Her New Venture By Turning Heads in Chic & Figure-Hugging Swimsuits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just made everyone’s jaws drop with the pics from her newest business venture!

On June 14, the ROSE INC founder shared a series of jaw-dropping mirror selfies on her Instagram. She shared the snapshots with the caption reading, “Couldn’t be happier to have created a limited edition collection in collaboration with @roseinc and @hunza.g. Swipe to check out some of my favourite styles and colour ways inspired by our iconic Rose Inc Solar Collection. Available now on @netaporter & Hunzag.com.”

In the first photo, we see the Mad Max: Fury Road star looking radiant as she shows off her curves in a figure-hugging red one-piece from the collaboration, followed by another snapshot of her showing off her toned physique in a coral swimsuit. Then, we end the sensational post with a glowing snapshot of Huntington-Whiteley showing off her abs in a cream-colored bikini.

Truly, she looked so stunning in these pics, and it’s no wonder they’ve gone viral!

So along with this gorgeous new collaboration with Hynzag, Huntington-Whiteley has worked extensively with the titan Marks and Spencer’s on making silk lingerie, underwear, and kimono-style robes.

In a previous interview with #legend, the former Victoria’s Secret model discussed what beauty means to her, saying, “I think we all know beauty really starts from the inside. Therefore, it’s really just a state of being and the person that you choose to reflect into the world. To me, it means warmth, humility, love, and just being a caring, loving individual.”

Related story Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Showed Off Her Mile-Long Legs in This Ultra-Daring Look for Cannes

Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve never seen.

