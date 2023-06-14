Jill Biden Gave Her Rare Opinion on What She Really Thinks About Donald Trump After His 2nd Indictment

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Kristyn Burtt
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden rarely offers her opinion on Donald Trump, but now that she’s one of President Joe Biden’s secret weapons on the campaign trail, voters are getting an inside look on her thoughts. During her first solo appearance to shore up support for her husband’s 2024 presidential campaign, the first lady let loose about the former president’s latest indictment in the classified documents case.

Jill admitted during a New York City appearance that she is quite baffled that Donald Trump’s voter base is hanging in there after his federal arraignment, according to the Associated Press. She hoped that Joe Biden’s “strong, steady leadership” would come out on top over the “chaos and corruption, hatred and division” from “MAGA Republicans.” That’s a pretty strong statement from the first lady, who normally stays out of the political fray.

She revealed that she was shocked by the headlines after Donald Trump’s Tuesday indictment about many members of the GOP not being swayed by the federal charges. “They don’t care about the indictment,” she said. “So that’s a little shocking, I think.” However, she knows what is at stake, much like 2020, it’s a bitter battle for the Oval Office. “We cannot go back to those dark days,” Jill added.

The first lady is leaning hard into the message that the Donald Trump era was not a good one for the United States. By getting Democrats to “think about where we were three years ago,” she hoping to spark donations so Joe Biden can be ready to fight Donald Trump once again. “We know what’s in store with the MAGA Republicans. We just know it, right? We know because we’ve lived it. We’ve seen it,” she warned Democratic supporters about Donald Trump. “We know what it’s like to see U.S. policy tweeted out in late-night tweet-storms.” Jill Biden isn’t pulling any punches this time around.

