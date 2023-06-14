This Member of the British Royal Family Is About to Step Up in the Ranks Despite Missing Key Events

With King Charles III’s slimmed-down monarchy, there have been a bunch of changes happening at every corner — and nearly everyone in the British royal family has been affected in some way. While it seems Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice may never rise in the ranks of the Firm, one of Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren is seemingly about to rise to the top.

As many loyal royal fans know, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh have been becoming one of the core couples in the family — and now their daughter Lady Louise Windsor may be climbing to the top with them, per Express.

Louise is set to make an appearance at Charles’ Trooping the Colour parade and ceremony on June 17, making it one of her most high-profile appearances to date. This event is reserved for working royals, and by extension, their children, so many are excited to see Louise make her first appearance at a Charles-run event like this.

For those who may have missed it, Louise actually missed Charles’ first-ever Easter Matins Sunday service. Why? Well, she’s currently a student at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s alma mater St Andrew’s University and at the time, there was reportedly a bunch of classwork.

But despite missing such a big event, many experts think this will be a momentous occasion for Louise to raise her standing in the Firm. Louise is currently 16th in the line of succession to the British throne, and has slowly but surely kept her gradual rise in popularity.