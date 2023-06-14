Kate Middleton Is Reportedly ‘Not Expected’ to Join In On This Tradition for This Year’s Trooping the Colour

With the 2023 Trooping the Colour ceremony merely days away, royal fans are itching to know all the details about the event — including how the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will be doing during the event.

When fans know Kate is going to be at an event, everyone wants to know the details: from her role to what look she’ll wear (or possibly rewear) for the royal affair. While we don’t know all the details about Kate’s appearance, we do know one thing: she’s “not expected” to wear a military uniform, despite her new title.

Let us explain: per Woman and Home, Kate took over Prince William’s former role as the Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022. While William typically went to the Trooping the Colour in the official military uniform every time, Kate is “not expected” to.

While William doesn’t have this title anymore, he and Princess Anne are expected to keep up the tradition of donning the same miliary uniforms for the occasion.

As for what Kate will wear, we think we have a good guess. According to Kate Middleton Style Blog, Kate has worn a pastel (or Spring-colored) Alexander McQueen outfit for every Trooping the Colour parade since 2016. She may continue this stylish tradition, or since she has the new title, arrive in something quite daring.

Either way, we can't wait to see what the Princess of Wales wears on June 17 (and what her role will entail for her activities that day!)

