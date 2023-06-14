Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Queen Camilla Is Reportedly Making ‘Style Tweaks’ to Her Wardrobe To Grab Some of the Kate Middleton Fashion Headlines

Kristyn Burtt
Britain's Queen Camilla leaves the Garden Museum after opening the British Flowers Festival Week Exhibition in London, United Kingdom on June 08, 2023. Plus Icon
Queen Camilla Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
The coronation occurred over a month ago and royal watchers are starting to notice that Queen Camilla is elevating her wardrobe for appearances to keep in line with her new role. However, some of those changes might also be a part of publicity strategy to keep her name in the headlines, just like Kate Middleton

It’s no secret that the Princess of Wales’ fashion statements are regularly covered by the British press, but it was drawing too much attention away from King Charles III. While the palace isn’t offering the designer outfit details on Kate the way they used to, Camilla knows a good PR opportunity when she sees one. The Telegraph noted that she, along with dresser Jacqui Meakin, are doing some “style tweaks” to her wardrobe as a part of her royal “rebranding.”

Britain's Queen Camilla attended a reception for the inaugural Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace, East Molesey Surrey, on June 11, 2023.

ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

That means trying things, like her recent jumpsuit, which reflected how she wanted to style herself “as a modern 75-year-old queen.” It’s not a Queen Elizabeth II type of wardrobe. And she won’t be putting her signature color — cobalt blue — away anytime soon. It’s not only featured in her recent daring style departure in the jumpsuit, but she also loves to wear it in her favorite silhouette, which has a slit neckline. “The deeper the better, especially on a fuller bust and far more flattering on her than a round neck. It’s also excellent for all her lovely necklaces,” designer Fiona Clare told the U.K. outlet. 

Pink Queen Cobalt Blue Jumpsuit $36.54 on Amazon.com

By changing up her clothing, Queen Camilla is trying to shift the narrative away from the infidelity story that has haunted her for decades. She’s hoping that a chic and elegant outfit or two will make her a British press favorite, much like Kate. It’s going to be hard to overshadow a superstar in the royal family like the Princess of Wales, but Camilla is sure going to try — one royal outfit at a time.

