Ivanka Trump May Reportedly Be Ready to Make the Ultimate Move in Separating Herself from the Trump Family

Ivanka Trump’s relationship with her father Donald Trump has been a big topic of conversation in the political world. She was once one of his biggest confidantes until everything went sour for the once high-power family, and within the past few years, she seems to have tried harder than ever to get her old image back.

Now, viral claims are circling the internet that the Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life author may have just made the ultimate move of separating herself from the Trump family: by officially changing her last name to Kushner.

Recently, Newsweek Misinformation Watch looked into the viral claims, and while she has slowly but surely separated herself from the Trumps, she hasn’t made the ultimate move yet.

These rumors started soon after the viral Business Insider article was published in late May called “Call Her Ivanka Kushner,” which talked about how she’s working on being known more as a Kushner than a Trump.

The article even said, “She hasn’t changed her name, but Ivanka Trump’s image has undergone a major makeover in recent years, as she has slowly separated herself from her father’s brand.”

However, with the major changes she’s made, we wouldn’t be surprised if she made this move in the near future. Along with her family-oriented social media posts, Ivanka has made almost all of her public appearances about her family and her husband Jared Kushner, which many speculate is a strategic move to be seen as a Kushner instead.

