Helena Christensen Shows Off Her Mesmerizing Blue Eyes in the Perfect Sun-Kissed Glam Selfies

As one of the world’s most famous supermodels, it’s no wonder that Helena Christensen has a beauty that absolutely stops us in our tracks. From her sky-high check bones to her mesmerizing blue eyes, the model really knows how to capture her fans’ attention.

Most recently, the model once again posted some breathtaking pictures on Instagram, this time showing off her sun-kissed glam in a series of selfies.

In the first picture, Christensen is giving her signature gaze as she rocks a bronzed makeup look, pink lips, tousled hair and a bright yellow tank top. In the second picture, she’s seen doing the Instagram-worthy duck lips as she rocks a massive pink flower hair accessory. Lastly, in the third picture, Christensen is seen subtly smiling to the camera with the sun gently glowing on her face. We’re totally lost in her eyes here!

“Took the looks to the beach 🌊☀️🌸,” Christensen wrote in the caption, before tagging her glam team, makeup artist Soo Park and hairstylist Harry Josh.

In the comments, of course, fans and friends of the model are raving about the stunning selfies. “Beauty is not in the eye of the beholder it’s here,” wrote one user. What a pickup line, right? “Eyes that can sink ships!” wrote another follower. Fellow model Isabeli Fontana also showed some love by commenting, “😍🔥.”

Speaking of gorgeous looks from Christensen, the model debuted her newest collection for Stærk & Christensen earlier this month.

In the photos shared on Instagram for the drop, Christensen looked all kinds of fun and flirty. In the first picture, for example, she was wearing nude underwear and a printed red blouse. As for glam, Christensen continued to show why she’s the queen of red lips with bright red lips and tousled hair.

In another one of our favorite shots from the gallery, the model was seen showing off her mile-long legs in mini yellow shorts and a billowing white shirt with a detail on the collar.

Safe to say Christensen always manages to take our breath away, no matter what look or glam she has on!

