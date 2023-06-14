Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Dwyane Wade Revealed That He & Gabrielle Union Take This Very Unique Approach to Their Household Finances

When there are two high-earners in a marriage, finances can get more complicated than you think. Dwayne Wade admitted that he and Gabrielle Union struggled to find the right balance at the beginning of their marriage, but they have finally found a financial path that works for them — and their unique approach just might surprise you.

The discussion over money with his wife of almost nine years came after he made an offhand remark about their Miami home — and the comment didn’t land well at all. “I said something about it being my house that I paid for. My wife looked at me and said, ‘You will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share,'” Wade shared on the Club Shay Shay podcast on Monday. So when we moved to [Los Angeles], my wife said, ‘I got half on it you will never say my house again — you can say that in the arena!’”

They have both earned a significant amount of money in their careers — Union as an actress and producer in Hollywood, and Wade as a former NBA player and author of A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger Than Basketball. They’ve decided that what works best for them is a “50/50” path to financial success (and likely their peace of mind). “We decided that certain pieces of our life, we would share in it,” he added. However, there are a few circumstances where they are each “100%” responsible for paying their way. “I have 20 to 50 responsibilities and my wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities and when I say that, that means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad, so she has a lot of things she’s responsible for,” Wade continued. “She pays 100% of that and you know what I do? I pay 100% of my life.” 

And don’t worry, Wade promised that both of them signed a prenuptial agreement, so all of their assets are protected. Wade revealed, “I told her the same way, ‘I’ll sign a prenup too. You’re a millionaire, you got money. You work hard for yourself.'” It sounds like the Wade-Union household is setting themselves up for financial success — alone and together. 

