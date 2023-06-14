Donald Trump Is Reportedly Using His Possible Prison Sentence for Financial Gain

You know that phrase: “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade?” Well, it seems former US President Donald Trump is taking that advice to heart when it comes to his legal trouble. In fact, his new email obtained by RadarOnline shows that he’s basically using his possible prison sentence to raise money for his 2024 Presidential campaign.

The Trump campaign sent out a newsletter on June 13, telling his supporters that he could face up to 400 years in prison, and that his supporters should “make a contribution” to “save” the USA.

He started the email by saying, “Friend, Reports state that I could receive a maximum sentence of 400 YEARS IN PRISON despite being a totally and completely innocent man. I honestly cannot believe I just typed those words to you.”

Donald then proceeds to make jabs at Democrats and current US President Joe Biden before ending the email asking for contributions.

“While today is certainly grim and dark, do NOT lose faith! Please make a contribution to peacefully stand with me and SAVE the greatest country in history – for 1,500% impact,” he said.

For those who need a recap: Donald has been indicted twice so far. The first time was for allegedly falsifying business records to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels (a case where he’s trying hard to get the judge replaced). And the most recent indictment of the Letters to Trump author is related to the Mar-a-Lago debacle. For this historical indictment, Donald has been charged with 37 counts, with the prosecution alleging he kept national defense records from federal officials at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

