John Mellencamp Says He Still Loves Meg Ryan but Admits He’s the One Who Messed up Their Relationship

John Mellencamp is admitting he was at fault in his break up with Meg Ryan back in 2019.

Mellencamp, 71, reflected on his nearly decade-long relationship with the Sleepless In Seattle star in an interview with Esquire on Tuesday.

The “Jack & Diane” singer-songwriter told the outlet, “I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for ten years. She doesn’t love me so much. She’s a great girl. I’m just a sh*tty boyfriend.”

In the same interview, Mellencamp elaborated, albeit without much detail, on some of the better times in their relationship. “Meg Ryan had just come out of her shell; I had just come out of my shell. We started dating. And we decided to do things on our own instead of having people do stuff for us,” he stated.

“We didn’t know how to do anything. I’ve never checked out of a hotel by myself. Her and I went to a grocery store, and they wanted our credit card, and we looked at each other and said, ‘Here it is,’ and they said, ‘No, you’ve got to put it in this thing,’ and we went, “Then what happens?” We laughed at how stupid we are, so hard we cried. I think she’s learned how to do everything, and I’ve learned how to do nothing.”

Ryan and Mellencamp were first romantically linked in 2011 before splitting in 2014. They rekindled their romance later that year but parted ways again in 2015. Two years later, they gave it another go and announced their engagement the following year in 2018.

In May, sources told Radar Online that Ryan has no regrets about call off the engagement.

