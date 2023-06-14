Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Riley Keough’s Lawyer Suggests That Priscilla Presley Was Not Acting in the Best Interest of Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate

Fans who have been following the feud between Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley over her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate know that it’s been a contentious fight from the beginning. The duo reached an agreement in May, but the details are now being revealed with a curious comment coming from the Daisy Jones & the Six star’s lawyer. 

Keough will be the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate and the sub-trustee for her 14-year-old half-sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, per court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. Priscilla will only be the trustee for her son, Navarone Garibaldi, Lisa-Marie’s half-brother, who received 1/9 of the estate. This sounds like a fair agreement that honors Lisa-Marie’s final will, but it’s Keough’s lawyer, Justin Gold, who spilled the tea on what really went on behind closed doors in the family feud.

Priscilla Presley Reportedly Had This Elvis-Related Stipulation During Negotiations Over Daughter Lisa Marie’s Trust

He noted in court documents that Keough is not asking for payment as a trustee, so if the court approves the changes, it will be a positive move to all of Lisa Marie’s heirs. “The beneficiaries all save money that would have gone to Priscilla who was going to charge a trustee fee,” wrote Gold. He seemed to indicate that Priscilla was looking for some type of financial windfall from her daughter’s estate while Keough was only acting in the best interest of her younger siblings. 

“In settling the claims pending in Priscilla’s Petition, the parties are saving significant legal fees by avoiding litigation, and they are likewise avoiding the spectacle of intra-family litigation that would have been inimical to Lisa’s wishes and not in the best interests of the family,” he summed up. While both sides have confirmed to People that they are “happy” with the outcome, it’s unclear what the status of Keough’s relationship with Priscilla is right now. Yet the lawyer’s tone indicates that things might not be so rosy behind the scenes.

