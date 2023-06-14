Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly ‘Thriving’ in Her Personal Life & Staying Cool About Meeting the ‘Right Person’

Ever since Friends aired on TV, we’ve loved to keep up with Jennifer Aniston‘s life. From the movies and TV shows she’s starred in, to which hairstyle she rocks next, and the people she dates through the years, we couldn’t help but to stay tuned to what happened in her life. And, as any fan of hers could tell you, her love life has been full of ups and downs.

Following her highly publicized divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005 following his affair with Angelina Jolie, Aniston went on to remarry fellow actor Justin Theroux in 2015. Three years later, however, the two announced their split. But, despite her divorces in the past, sources are now revealing The Morning Show star is keeping calm and hopeful about what comes next.

“[Aniston] in a great place,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “She’s happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends. [She’s] been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally.”

Most recently, in addition to filming the third season of The Morning Show, Aniston also starred in Murder Mystery 2 with longtime scene partner Adam Sandler and is in pre-production in the upcoming movie Hail Mary. Aniston is also a founder of Lolavie, her vegan and cruelty-free haircare brand.

According to the outlet, in addition to feeling great right now, she’s staying optimistic about the future too. “In her gut, Jen believes she’ll eventually meet the right person,” a second source told the outlet. “But she’s not going to beat herself up if it doesn’t happen.”

Jennifer Aniston is here to challenge ageist compliments and inspire a new perspective on beauty and success. https://t.co/UfXENFoZvP — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 9, 2023

Earlier this month, the actress showed off just how great she’s doing as she opened up about her body and her changing fitness routine in an interview with British Vogue. Related story John Mellencamp Says He Still Loves Meg Ryan but Admits He's the One Who Messed up Their Relationship

“I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s,” she said. “I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better.” She continued, “My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side – I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive.”

With a great fitness routine and an equally impressive outlook on life, we’re sure great things will come for Aniston soon!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have completely embraced being single.

