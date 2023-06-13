Al Pacino Was Just Spotted With This Ex Despite Pregnant GF Noor Alfallah’s Alleged Recent Demands

With all eyes on Al Pacino amid his girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy, people are wondering what is happening. They’re wondering how the mom-to-be is doing and how The Godfather legend is handling it all as well. There have been a lot of contradicting reports about the couple, but one report has come up more than others: Alfallah has allegedly banned Pacino from seeing his ex Lucila Sola.

While it doesn’t seem like Pacino has been out with Sola, he was recently photographed with another ex: Beverly D’Angelo. In photos obtained by Page Six on June 11, Pacino was seen with D’Angelo and their twins Anton and Olivia, 22, at an escape room in Los Angeles.

While it’s reported Alfallah allegedly banned him from seeing Sola, it’s unclear if she banned him from seeing all of his exes. Either way, fans are convinced this encounter may not be what Alfallah had in mind.

A source spoke exclusively to DailyMail about how she banned Sola, saying: “Over the last few months, Noor’s relationship with Al has become more serious – and it has become increasingly difficult for Lucila to get face time with Al. [Noor] keeps trying to keep Lucila away from Al.”

Pacino currently has three children. He shares his eldest daughter named Julie, 33, with his ex and acting coach Jan Tarrant. He has twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with D’Angelo, and is now expecting his fourth child with Alfallah. However, it’s been heavily reported that he considers himself as Camilla Morrone’s stepfather, considering he and her mother Sola dated for over nine years and he watched her grow up.

