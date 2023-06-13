Natalie Portman’s Friends Reportedly Have Strong Feelings Towards Her & Benjamin Millepied’s Possible Reconciliation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While it seems Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied are on the road to reconciliation, it seems quite a few people in Portman’s inner circle aren’t too happy about it. In fact, they’re pretty concerned about her reaction to his alleged infidelity.

An insider told RadarOnline that the Thor: Love and Thunder actress’ friends are quite concerned about her forgiving Millepied quite quickly.

“Natalie’s friends and colleagues are appalled he’d treat her like this and are giving Benjamin an extremely wide berth,” they said. “Natalie found out her husband was allegedly cheating about three months ago. He begged for forgiveness and is so very sorry and ashamed, and she’s giving him another chance. Natalie’s very brave and wants the marriage to work, but it will take years of therapy to overcome the trust issues.”

For those who may have missed it, news broke earlier this month that Millepied allegedly had an affair with climate activist Camille Etienne, according to Page Six. It reportedly lasted a few months, but by the time the news broke, the affair was allegedly already over.

Portman and Millepied started their romance in 2009 after meeting on the set of the film Black Swan. They married in 2012, and later welcomed two children together named Aleph, 11, and Amalia, 6.

Many insiders spilled the beans that the two split for a brief period of time in 2022 but reconciled. Now, they’re working on reconciliation part two.

