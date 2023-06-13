Halle Berry’s ‘Subtle Tuesday Serve’ Consists of Showing Off Her Mile-Long Legs & Confident Spirit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Berry’s surprise Tuesday selfie is bringing everyone to their knees.

On June 13, the Monster’s Ball actress shared a showstopping photo of herself on her Instagram page. She shared the photo with the caption reading, “subtle Tuesday serve 😉.”

In the rare mirror snapshot, we see Berry showing off her long, toned legs and confident spirit. While we’ve seen her rock quite a few daring swimsuit looks and exercise ensembles, this evening slip-dress may be her most showstopping yet. In the photo, we see her rocking a cowl-neck, high-slit silk gown that truly brought out her glowing skin tone and toned physique.

Now, we’re not the only ones loving this photo because fans can’t get enough! Hundreds of fans have flocked to her comment section, posting comments like “Uff….your legs 😍😍😍😍,” “Gorgeous 💕💕💕,” and “BEAUTY AT ITS FINEST ✨🥂.”

In a previous interview with Good Housekeeping, the Oscar-winning actress talked about how she overcame body confidence issues by focusing on her inner self.

“We are all so much more than these beautiful bodies that we walk around in. Just work on the internal you and the things you can control,” she said.“We can’t control how we come here and what we look like and what walk of life we’re born into. But we can control what we think about things. We can control what we read. We can control what we put out, what we give, what we allow ourselves to take in.”

