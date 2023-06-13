Scarlett Johansson Says This Particular Quality Helps Keep Her Marriage to Colin Jost as Strong as Ever

There’s not one perfect recipe or secret sauce to make a marriage or relationship work, just ask Scarlett Johansson! The actress has been married to Saturday Night Live writer Colin Jost for nearly three years and, in that time, the couple has welcome a son, supported each other’s professional endeavors, and so much more. But if you ask the Asteroid City star what’s the key to her marriage, she has one quality on her mind, and it’s a relationship essential.

During her recent appearance on CBS Mornings, Johansson was asked what she believes is the “secret” to a “good, successful, healthy marriage.” A bit caught off guard, Johansson confessed, “I don’t profess to know anything about that.” But when it comes to her marriage with Jost, there is one habit they keep up. “We laugh a lot and we communicate with one another and check in,” she said.

“I’m married to a writer, he’s a comedy writer. He can get, like, very in his head sometimes, he’s sort of introverted. I’m extroverted, and so I think the key for us is just always checking in, just asking at the end of the day, ‘How was your day?'” It seems really simple, and kind of obvious, but quality communication skills are an absolute relationship essential.

Whether it’s finding the right balance of humor and seriousness, or understanding your partner’s love language, communication is a must to any healthy relationship or marriage. Jost and Johansson met back in 2017 and got engaged two years later. Following their Oct. 2020 nuptials, the coupled welcomed their first child, son Cosmo, in Aug. 2021. (Johansson also shares daughter Rose Dorothy, born in 2014, with former husband Romain Dauriac.) After all these years together, and many more to come, communication is definitely the key for these two. Take note, everyone!

