Donald Trump’s Familiar Judge for the Mar-a-Lago Case Proves History Repeats Itself

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like Donald Trump’s case for his second indictment is like an odd class reunion because yet another familiar face is in the mix. While we already know Donald re-hired his lawyer Todd Blanche from an ongoing hush-money case for his second indictment, it seems Donald is well aware of the judge.

Overseeing this historical case is federal judge Aileen Cannon. If that name is familiar to you, it’s probably because you recognize her as the same judge who looked over the proceedings related to the FBI Mar-a-Lago search.

Here’s what you need to know about Cannon: not only is she a Trump appointee, but she’s been accused of “trying to sabotage the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s possession” of defense documents, per Vox. She is on record trying to pause the US government from attempting to seize materials from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to the New York Times.

Now, she will be the judge overseeing the case unless there is a conflict of interest — which could be a serious possibility. Coupled with the fact that there seems to be a long-standing history, she also donated to Donald’s competitor Ron DeSantis’s gubernatorial campaign in back 2018, per New York Times.

As of June 13, 2023, Donald has been indicted twice. The first time was for allegedly falsifying business records to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels. The most recent indictment towards the Letters to Trump author was related to the 37-count one where it’s alleged Donald kept national defense records from federal officials.