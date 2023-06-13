Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Kim Kardashian Used Her Showstopping Selfies to Unveil Her Most Daring & Colorful SKIMS Line Yet

Delilah Gray
Kim Kardashian Karwai Tang/Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian Unveils Her Most Daring & Colorful SKIMS Line Yet
Kim Kardashian just wowed everyone with her most colorful, confident pics yet!

In photos obtained by DailyMail, the Kardashian Konfidential co-author shared a series of videos and mirror selfies to her Instagram story on June 12. While fans adore all of Kim’s mirror selfies, these ones had a special message behind them: they’re reminding everyone that her SKIMS New Fits Everybody neon collection will finally be available on June 15!

Kim showed off her sunkissed skin tone and toned figure while sporting an array of vibrant pieces from her new line. She first showed off a pink cutout look that perfectly displayed her abs, followed by a video of her rocking a neon green cutout mini-dress from SKIMS.

We also get a jaw-dropping snippet of her flaunting her long legs while in a neon green shapewear piece from the new line, along with more snippets of her in neon dresses and videos of her showing more pieces sprawled all over her bed.

Not only are these colorful pics stunning, but we’re seriously so excited for this new expansion of the multi-billion dollar brand. Originally founded back in June 2019 alongside Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede, the beloved shapewear line has made gorgeous shapewear pieces, lingerie, and more.

In a previous interview with We Are Supported By podcast, Kim revealed the mindset she learned to be more confident. “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just… be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought,” she said.

