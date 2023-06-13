Kelly Clarkson Revealed How This Childhood Experience Shaped How She Navigated the End of Her Marriage

Now that her divorce from Brandon Blackstock is behind her, Kelly Clarkson is entering her most honest era yet. The singer, whose forthcoming album Chemistry comes out June 23, is opening up about one of the most difficult chapters in her life: navigating the end of her marriage and her divorce. Clarkson got very candid in a new interview, revealing how an experience she had as a child impacted the way she eventually handled her separation from Blackstock.

The “Red Flag Collector” songstress appeared on the recent episode of Glennon Doyle’s We Can Do Hard Things podcast, where she opened up about watching her mother go through two marriages as a child. “Watching my mother in two different marriages — there’s things you pick up on even as a kid that you’re like, ‘this is unhealthy, an unhealthy environment to live in,'” she said on the podcast. That experience stayed with Clarkson. Years later, in the midst of the dissolution of her marriage, Clarkson had one thing on her mind.

“I would never want my daughter or son in this relationship,” Clarkson said, reflecting on her marriage to Blackstock. The former couple share daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remmington Alexander, 7. “I would hope for way better for them, and a far better kind of love.” Clarkson went on to say that, throughout that final chapter of her marriage, she was always thinking about her kids, wondering “how’s this gonna affect them?”

Eventually, though, Clarkson had to be honest with herself, and recognize that, regardless of whether she stayed in her marriage or didn’t, it was going to impact her kids one way or another. So much of the behavior that we display as adults is a result of what we’ve seen and experienced as children. Clarkson clearly recognized this as she maneuvered her separation and eventual divorce. But hearing her open up about it hopefully makes other parents who’ve been in similar situations feel far less alone.

Looking back, Clarkson knows she made the right decision for herself, and came out of her divorce much “better” in one particular area. “I’m a far better mother. Because I think when you’re honest with yourself you’re able to be honest with others.”