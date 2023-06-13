Jake Gyllenhaal & Girlfrend Jeanne Cadieu Looked All Loved Up in a Very Rare Appearance Together at the French Open

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu, usually play it pretty cool when it comes to public events — out of sight and out of mind is their typical strategy. So, it was a big deal to see them snuggling together, caught by the paparazzo’s lens, at the French Open on Sunday.

The 42-year-old actor wore his Barbiecore best — a hot-pink shirt open wide at the chest — and a pair of brown sunglasses. The 27-year-old model also kept it casual with a white tank top, black baseball cap, and dark sunglasses to protect her from the glaring sun. Cadieu was spotted putting her arm around her boyfriend of five years and huddling in close as they sweetly smiled at each other — that is a rare sight for their fans.

Celebrities attend the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2023. Pictured: Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu.

The last major event the adorable duo was seen together was the 75th Anniversary screening of The Innocent at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival — so it’s been a hot minute! The couple have been linked since 2018 and rarely comment about each other in interviews. The Nightcrawler star shared a few words with Esquire last year, noting, “In a lot of ways, we’re family. I’m in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease.” It was just a tease of what their partnership is really like.

While Gyllenhaal doesn’t reveal much about his love for Cadieu, they did spend a lot of quality time together during the early part of the pandemic. They took up residence in his godmother Jamie Lee Curtis’ guesthouse and baked sourdough bread together — that’s definitely an A-list quarantine bubble. Gyllenhaal and Cadieu haven’t offered any indication that they are taking their relationship to the next level, but they seem happily on solid ground where they are right now.

