One of Carole Middleton’s Party Pieces Creditors Include This Important Person From Prince William & Kate’s Wedding

It’s hard to believe that the end of Carole and Michael Middleton’s much heralded Party Pieces business has generated so many headlines, but this story is much messier than anticipated once the British tabloids began snooping into their finances. After the bankruptcy, plenty of creditors were left holding the bill and told that they won’t ever see a payment — and that includes one very key person from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 2011 royal wedding.

It seems that baker-to-the-stars Fiona Cairns, who designed the couple’s wedding cake and their children’s christening cakes, is one of the unfortunate creditors still owed money by the Middletons. The Daily Mail reported that Kate’s mom is “mortified” that such an important person from her daughter’s wedding is left in the lurch. The Bake & Decorate: Charming Cakes, Cupcakes & Cookies for Every Occasion cookbook author is reportedly on the hook for over $4,800 from bills that Party Pieces racked up over the last few years.

The amount isn’t an astronomical sum compared to other vendors, who are out thousands more than Cairns, but a source told the U.K. outlet that it is “extremely awkward and embarrassing” for both the royal family and the Middletons to have her name on this list. Given that it is a smaller sum, it feels wrong to leave the elite baker unpaid — Kate and William should make sure she is paid back if the Middletons can’t cover it.

Cairns doesn’t seem to be holding a grudge against the Prince and Princess of Wales since it’s not their company, and she even spoke fondly of the royal couple in a recent Daily Mail interview about their wedding cake. “William and Kate said it had surpassed their expectations, which was wonderful,” she shared. “At the end of the day, all that matters with wedding cakes is that the couple involved are happy with it.” It would be a shame if such a wonderful relationship were spoiled by Carole and Michael’s failed business, there has to be a way to make sure that Cairns is reimbursed in a timely fashion.

