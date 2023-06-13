Jeff Bezos Proved That Even Billionaires Have Instagram Boyfriend Duties After This Relatable Moment With Fiancée Lauren Sánchez

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It doesn’t matter how much money you make per year; every man is going to be an Instagram boyfriend or husband to their significant other. Yes, that’s billionaire Jeff Bezos’ fate after he was spotted taking all of the right angles of his fiancée Lauren Sánchez in her bikini on his $500 million superyacht.

While most spouses are taking snapshots in more humble locales, the Amazon founder and his bride-to-be were anchored off the shores of Portofino, Italy on Monday. The paparazzi saw the former TV anchor in her black thong bikini, posing for cheeky photos at the stern of the boat. Bezos seemed very patient as his girlfriend hung onto the railing, ran her fingers through her hair, and showed off her gorgeous curves. He even made sure Sánchez had photo approval of his work before they finished up the session.

Jeff Bezos is seen taking photos of Lauren Sánchez on their yacht, while at anchor in Portofino.

Oliver Palombi/MEGA.

The dynamic duo has been enjoying a very expensive summer in the Mediterranean while their $175 million Beverly Hills home is under construction. But don’t worry, they have a Malibu estate to return to that they are renting — unfurnished — from musician Kenny G for a whopping $600,000 per month. And we can’t forget the estimated $2.5 million diamond ring that she’s sporting on her left finger after he proposed in late May in the South of France.

While Bezos and Sánchez are living like one-percenters every day this summer, it doesn’t dismiss him from the most basic of social media duties. Every spouse is an Instagram boyfriend/husband, no matter what amount is in your bank account.

