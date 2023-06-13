Gigi Hadid Sets the Record Straight About Her Dating Situation With Leonardo DiCaprio & It’s Not What We Expected

Gigi Hadid seems to have read the headlines about her dating situation with Leonardo DiCaprio because she’s made sure a close source is setting the record straight. The supermodel isn’t interested in pursuing a long-term relationship with the Oscar winner because she understands what he’s all about when it comes to his personal life.

This very casual entanglement was described to a People source as “never serious for her” and to make sure we all comprehend what they are saying very clearly, the insider added, “It will never be serious.” Let’s hope DiCaprio understands that as well. “She likes his attention and enjoys hanging out with him. They have a lot of friends in common and also hang out in a group,” they noted. “Gigi is single and is very happy with her life.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid might be heating up again! https://t.co/HbdvmTPz1f — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 7, 2023

Even though the 28-year-old model was spotted at the same London restaurant earlier this week as DiCaprio, Hadid was with pal Neelam Gill and he was dining with his father, George DiCaprio, and his stepmother, Peggy Farrar. “It’s not surprising that both these two were at a hot spot on the same night,” a second insider added. “They didn’t arrive or sit together or eat together.” It surely is a strange coincidence, though, right? It’s not like they were in the U.S. dining at New York City or Los Angeles celeb venue, they were across the pond at the same time and at the same place.

We might be a little suspicious over that timing, but it’s easy to see that Hadid’s focus is her 2-year-old daughter Khai, from her former relationship with Zayn Malik. Hadid and DiCaprio aren’t going to be one of Hollywood’s great romances, they are just going to keep it casual — now and forever.

Before you go, click here to see famous men who routinely date women half their age.