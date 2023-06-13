Ivanka Trump’s Recent Fashion Statement May Have Taken Major Inspiration From This Royal Family Member

While people have been laser-focused on Ivanka Trump’s subtle shout-out to her presumably estranged father Donald Trump, we found another detail everyone may have missed.

On June 12, the Trump Card author shared a series of photos from her daughter Arabella Kushner’s bat mitzvah. She shared the photos with the caption starting with “With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude.🌟”

Now, as you can see, Ivanka posted a series of photos ranging from family snapshots to being lifted at the celebration. And eagle-eyed fans noticed that her dress looked insanely familiar. If it looks familiar to you, it’s probably because you recognize it as the Jenny Packham dress Kate Middleton donned at the James Bond No Time To Die film premiere in Sept 2021, but in turquoise!

Don’t believe us? Here’s a snapshot of the Princess of Wales in the Jenny Packham Goldfinger sequinned cape dress, and you can compare it to the ones Ivanka posted. They’re the same dress, and it’s a bonkers callback. See the photos below:

Not only does the dress come in gold and turquoise, but it comes in a sparkling white shade that we’re dying to see an A-lister rock at some point.

But back to Kate and Ivanka: this isn’t the only time the pair have accidentally twinned. In photos obtained by Yahoo, Ivanka and Kate wore a lacy yellow dress that looked identical to one another, only two days apart back in 2017!

Will another twinning moment happen? Only time will tell.

