Heidi Klum’s Sweet Snapshot With Her Mother & Daughter Has Us Seeing Triple

When it comes to celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes, we’re used to seeing double. But it’s pretty rare when we get whiplash not once, but twice! Heidi Klum recently took to Instagram and shared a sweet selfie with not only her mini-me daughter, but also her mother, and this snapshot featuring three generations of Klum women has us seeing triple.

In the adorable photo, which you can see below, Klum snuggled up close to her supermodel daughter, 19-year-old Leni Klum, who sat in the middle between her famous mom and Heidi’s own mother, Erna. The trio of ladies looked practically identical from their beautiful blonde hair to their dazzling eyes, complexion — you name it, each woman had it! It was such a sweet snapshot, and Heidi captioned it simply with three heart emojis.

It’s becoming pretty ordinary for us to catch a glimpse of Heidi and Leni together. The look-alike mother-daughter pair have modeled together, hit the red carpet as each other’s dates, and of course graced each other’s Instagram grid. But it’s not often we get to see the America’s Got Talent judge share a precious moment like this with both her daughter and her mother.

Seeing three generations of Klum women together is such a treat, not only for us, but also for these stunning women! Honestly, it looks like we’re seeing the past, present, and future when we look at this photo. We’re sure this is a moment Heidi will cherish for years to come.

