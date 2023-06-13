Ivanka Trump’s Latest Instagram Post Shows Things May Not Be As Chilly With Donald As People Thought

Ivanka Trump’s new Instagram story may indicate that things aren’t as icy with her father Donald Trump. In fact, this post shows that they may not even be estranged!

As many people saw, on June 12, Ivanka posted a series of photos from her daughter Arabella Kushner’s bat mitzvah celebration. She posted a series of photos ranging from multiple of her family of five to the actual celebration going on inside. But the big talk of the town is what Ivanka hid in her Instagram stories.

In details obtained by Business Insider, you can see that in the next to last photo of the Trump Card author’s Instagram story, she actually shouted out her father and Melania Trump. She posted a photo of Arabella with her grandparents Donald and Melania, with Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner behind them.

Ivanka posted the photo with the caption reading, “Thank you Dad and Melania for arranging such a sweet celebration for Arabella!!”

Now, this subtle shout-out comes as a surprise for multiple reasons. First off, the timing of it all is incredibly confusing since she posted it the day before Donald’s indictment hearing for the Mar-a-Lago case.

But the biggest reason people are surprised by this post is that many were under the impression that the two were estranged. Ivanka has kept quiet over the past few months, and hasn’t been seen in public with anyone in the Trump family. Many reports and insiders even indicated that she’s been trying hard to distance herself from her father and be associated more so with her husband’s side of the family.

Related story Donald Trump's Familiar Judge for the Mar-a-Lago Case Proves History Repeats Itself

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:

