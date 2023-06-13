Donald Trump Is Reportedly Finding It Hard To Hire a Lawyer After Prior Legal Team’s ‘Sudden’ Departure

Donald Trump is being arraigned on Tuesday, June 14 in a Miami federal court, and it will probably be a surprise as to who is representing the former president. That’s because his legal team, comprised of Jim Trusty and John Rowley, abruptly quit the case last week. That left Donald Trump to reportedly scramble and interview lawyers all day on Monday — and it was not an easy task.

According to The Washington Post, “Several prominent Florida attorneys declined to take Trump on as a client” in his classified documents case after being interviewed by him on Monday. It’s no secret that the former president has had “difficulty hiring and keeping lawyers over the course of numerous federal and state investigations since his 2016 election as president,” so this legal challenge shouldn’t have been surprising to him and his team.

The big issue seems to be hinged on “disagreements over legal strategy” where some members of Donald Trump’s team want to lean hard into “an aggressively partisan strategy” which involves tackling the narrative that the Justice Department is “weaponizing the legal system” against the former president. The other side reportedly wants to take a more “traditional” approach and win the case based on “careful jury selection.”

Florida defense attorney Jon Sale, who is not working with Donald Trump on this case, summed up the mess that is ahead of any lawyer who takes on the federal case. “Without engaging in hyperbole, it’s arguably the biggest case in the world,” he explained to The Washington Post. “But the cons are illustrated by three of his four lawyers quitting in the last few weeks. He needs a good Florida lawyer with an impeccable reputation who is very experienced in this.” That might be a tall order for Donald Trump at this point in time.

