Harrison Ford Opens Up About the ‘Ease’ & the Many ‘Wonderful Things’ That Come With ‘Being Old’

Many of our favorite celebrities, like Harrison Ford, Jane Fonda, and Meryl Streep, for example, have been in the spotlight for many decades. And, as we continue to keep track of their impressive careers and many red-carpet looks, they, inevitably, age. And though many celebrities may see that as a downside –after all, celebrity women are often criticized as they age no matter what– Ford is keeping a positive outlook.

“I don’t want to be young again,” the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star told People as their new cover star. “I was young, and now I enjoy being old.”

Not wanting to relive the past, Ford, who’s been married to fellow actor Calista Flockhart since 2010, wants to make the most of his new era. “You are certainly physically diminished by age but there are wonderful things about age,” the actor said. “[The] richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you’ve been spending getting to being old— and there’s a certain ease in it for me.”

As for his career, Ford said age has only made his work more enjoyable. “I probably enjoy making movies more now than I ever did,” said the Shrinking star.

Most recently, Ford was honored at the Cannes Film Festival with a Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement. “I was just trying to keep myself composed,” Ford admitted, acknowledging his many emotions while being awarded. “There was very generous applause from the crowd [and] it was positive and humbling and nice.”

"I am very gratified that I still have the opportunities that I have to work, and I owe that to the audience," Ford added.

If it’s up to us, we’d love to see Ford grace our screens for many decades to come!

