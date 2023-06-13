Jane Seymour’s Rare Cutout Swimsuit Snapshot Proves She’s Ready for Her Best Summer Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jane Seymour’s new swimsuit photo may be her most confident (and showstopping) pic yet!

On June 11, the Harry Wild star shared a seriously radiant snapshot of herself on her Instagram. She shared the rare photo with the heartwarming, uplifting caption reading, “The warmth of summer’s arrival is like a gentle breeze whispering hope into our souls, reminding us that amidst life’s uncertainties, there’s always room for joy. 🥰”

She added, “Let’s dive into the ocean of possibilities, soak up the sunshine of gratitude, and let our spirits soar with the wings of endless possibilities! Happy #OpenHeartsSunday, may your upcoming week be a great one. ♥️”

You can see the photo HERE!

In the rare snapshot, we see Seymour smiling from ear to ear, soaking up the sun as she lounges in a cutout brown swimsuit from Bleu Rod Beattie. Along with her gold-accented swimsuit that shows off her sunkissed skin, she’s rocking a stylish sunhat, black sunnies, and red nail polish.

It’s clear she’s ready for her most showstopping, joyful summer yet (and we can’t wait to see it all on our timelines!).

Truly, Seymour has an unstoppable energy to her, and she gave us rare insight into what goes into this energy. In a previous interview with SheKnows, she said, “I think it’s ridiculous. I mean, a number is a number. Your attitude towards life is what it’s all about. I can think of some very young people who behave very, you know, old and closed off and given up… And I can think of many people I know my age and some older who are unstoppable and you just go, ‘Wow, you know, where did you get that energy?’”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

