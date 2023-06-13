Jennifer Lawrence Embraced the Sheer Trend at Her Recent Movie Premiere & We’re All About This Look

There’s one fashion trend we’ve been seeing quite a lot of over the course of the past several months. That’s right, sheer fabric is seriously having a moment. Stars like Priyanka Chopra and Dakota Johnson have been spotted sporting the style at major industry events. And now, Jennifer Lawrence is the latest star to fashion a sheer look. The actress wore a stunning sheer black dress to the London premiere of her latest film No Hard Feelings, and we’re kind of obsessed with this look.

While posing for photos, Lawrence looked like a total vision in her gorgeous Dior gown. The skirt of the dress featured lining beneath it, but the bodice remained totally sheer with a black bandeau bra underneath and glittering details cascading down the entirety of the gown. The Silver Linings Playbook Oscar-winner accessorized with black opera gloves, giving the entire ensemble a monochromatic edge, and silver cuff earrings courtesy of Anita Ko and Ana Khouri.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the “No Hard Feelings” UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2023 in London [Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage]

Lawrence never fails to disappoint when it comes to her red carpet looks, but this one definitely proved she’s not only on-trend, but also willing to give this sartorial statement her own unique twist. As with everything she does, the mom of one has always had a distinct approach to each facet of her life, public and private. And as she enters this new chapter of her career and her personal life, we’re excited to see where it all takes her.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the “No Hard Feelings” UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2023 in London [Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage]

After a much-needed break from Hollywood, Lawrence is taking ownership of this stage in her career with a verve all her own. The actress left Creative Artists Agency back in 2018, and since then has been focusing on projects that challenge her and work with her life as a new mom — like the independent, Oscar-nominated film Causeway. It’s exciting to see Lawrence embrace this new chapter in real time, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for her on-screen and in fashion.

