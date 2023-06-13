Kristin Davis Shares Where She Stands With Kim Cattrall Following Her Surprising And Just Like That… Cameo

When it comes to the relationship between Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall and the rest of the cast members–Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon–, fans know it’s been a rocky road. Most recently, however, Cattrall’s surprising cameo in And Just Like That… gave everyone hope for a reunion between the foursome sometime soon.

Shortly after the cameo announcement, however, Davis gave fans her own update on the situation, and it’s unfortunately not as hopeful as we imagined. “You have to respect people’s wishes,” Davis told Telegraph of Cattrall’s wishes not to fully continue her role as Samantha Jones. “I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody.”

After a heavy sigh, Davis told the outlet she understood why fans would be upset about the drama. “I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power,” she added. Looks like a friendship between the four of them isn’t quite on the horizon just yet…

As for the other three co-stars, who are leads in the spinoff series, it looks like their friendship is as strong as ever. “Kristin has always been deeply loyal,” Parker said of her close friend. “I’ve always said, ‘Kristin would take a bullet [for us],’ ‘She’d jump in front of a moving train.'”

As a reminder, Variety recently announced Cattrall would be making a minor cameo in the second season of the HBO Max reboot. Per the outlet, Cattrall will be starring in only one scene which will include her character talking on the phone talking to Parker’s Carrie. While filming, Cattrall reportedly did not see or speak to her co-stars or the show’s showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Cattrall did, however, reunite with SATC costume designer Patricia Field who dressed her up for the scene.

So although we might have to wait a while longer to see the four of them reunite in real life, we can’t wait for their iconic characters to reconcile on screen soon.

