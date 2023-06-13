A Royal Expert Thinks Prince Harry Should Give Up His Royal Titles for This Unexpected Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry has been asked to renounce his royal titles more than once after his exit from his senior role in 2020. The request isn’t a new thing, but one royal expert has a very different take on why the Duke of Sussex should put his palace life in the past for good.

In a New York Times essay titled, “Harry Is a More Interesting Prince Than We Deserved,” writer Tanya Gold shared her thoughts on why Harry is the most three-dimensional member of the royal family. He has consistently marched to the beat of his own drum even though royal protocols dictated how he was supposed to act, look, and exist. “In this refusal to be the prince we wanted, or deserved, he has become something far more interesting,” she wrote. Because he was the “spare,” he wasn’t extended the same grace as Prince William to make a mistake or two in his teens.

Gold understands why he left the U.K. because his wife, Meghan Markle, “was abused by the British media — which happens to all women who marry into the family, but this was a racist, classist and xenophobic variation.” She called their exit “sensible and loving” instead of the British tabloids’ take that they left the royal family high and dry. After he told his side of the story in his memoir, Spare, on the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and his ongoing court cases, Gold thinks it’s time to for the couple to “lay down his title” but it’s not for the reason you might think.

“Now there is the litigation and, eventually, I hope, the day when he lays down his title, accepts that some things cannot be reformed and is redeemed by the application of self-knowledge,” she explained. The royal family is steeped in tradition, and some of the abuses will never go away even though he’s put up a “brave” fight. Gold thinks there is so much more to Harry beyond his royal title and he’s just at the starting line of showing the world what he’s all about.

