Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Packed on the PDA at Their Latest Hollywood Premiere

Another red carpet, another opportunity for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to show off some PDA. Bennifer 2.0 hit the Hollywood premiere of The Flash last night, and their public date definitely didn’t disappoint. The two looked as loved up as ever, and shared a steamy smooch or two while posing for photos.

We’re so accustomed to seeing Affleck and Lopez put their love and affection on display. But even we have to admit that each new snapshot of these two makes our hearts flutter. As cameras flashed on the red carpet of The Flash‘s Hollywood premiere, Lopez and Affleck stole a smooch — and we’re talking a picture-perfect smooch. Just take a look at the photo below!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood [Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images]

Naturally, that wasn’t the only sweet little pocket of intimacy the couple created at the event. Other photos featured the two snuggling up together, like the one you can see below, whispering sweet nothings in each other’s ears, and positively beaming with every new click of a camera. Are these two the respective king and queen of the red carpet? Because they definitely have our vote!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood [Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images]

As longtime Bennifer fans know, though, this is nothing new from the couple. Even during their initial romance in the early aughts, JLo and Affleck had a way of showing some PDA at any given event. 20 years later, they’re still making us swoon with these sweet moments. We believe in love; we believe in Bennifer 2.0, and that’s all there is to it.

