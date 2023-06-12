This Oscar-Nominated Actress Is the Latest Star to Throw Shade At Gwyneth Paltrow’s Controversial Company Goop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand Goop is a bit on the polarizing side, but it seems like this Oscar-nominated actress has something to say. Rosamund Pike is not only calling out the brand, but the wellness industry as a whole.

In a recent interview with The Guardian on June 11, the Gone Girl star talked about her BBC Sounds audio series People Who Knew Me. Specifically, she talked about how the show had a few “satirical mentions” of Paltrow’s wellness brand Goop, and that instantly led to how she thinks the wellness industry has been warped.

“I think we’re all being conned by the wellness industry,” the Wheel of Time actress said. “This idea that it’s no longer enough to be healthy and we have to be ‘well’ is something that needs to be interrogated. Yet it’s so seductive because it’s in pursuit of things that people are ashamed to want, like youth, beauty, and fitness.”

The Oscar-nominated actress added, “It’s politicised our food, politicised our exercise and I think it’s really dangerous.”

While Pike has jabbed both Goop and the wellness industry, she has worked with the same industry in the past. According to the Evening Standard, she became an investor and creative director for the Lumenate app, a meditation app that gave users psychedelic-inspired guides to navigate the self-care act.

As for Goop, the Shakespeare in Love star originally launched the wellness brand in Sept 2008 as a weekly newsletter. Since then, it’s grown into an empire full of controversial, and sometimes wacky, products like the jade eggs, vagina candles, and more, with Paltrow claiming they give physical and mental health benefits.

Along with growing in controversy, the brand has grown into launching a print magazine, launching a podcast, and even having a docuseries on Netflix called Sex, Love, & Goop.